Jury begins deliberations in trial of Army sergeant accused of plotting with mistress to kill his wife in Maryland

Dolores Delgado was either a shrinking violet or vengeful mistress.

The petite 33-year-old was so blinded by love that she unwittingly helped a soldier kill his wife in Maryland. Or she was a jealous girlfriend who raised pythons, could handle an M16, and plotted the killing of her rival.

Baltimore jurors heard both portrayals of the Florida woman during closing arguments Wednesday in the federal murder trial of her on-and-off boyfriend, Army Sgt. Maliek Kearney.

“In this whole case, everything rises and falls on the word of Dolores Delgado,” defense attorney Teresa Whalen told jurors.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon on whether Kearney was guilty of the federal crime of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in a death. A conviction could send the 37-year-old decorated soldier to prison for the rest of his life.

Kearney has attended the trial wearing his uniform: white shirt, blue pants, gold stripe. He has stood at attention during the arrival of judge and jury. He bowed his head when prosecutors showed photos of his wife’s dead body. He did not testify.

Anne Arundel County Police found his young wife shot to death in the bedroom of her Severn townhome in August 2015. Someone had shoved a revolver against Karlyn Ramirez’s body and fired three times: once into her side, twice into her chest.

She was shot at point-blank range to muffle the sound, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Clark told jurors.

An Army private stationed at Fort Meade, the 24-year-old Ramirez was found with her infant daughter beside her body. The child was unharmed.

Her underwear had been pulled down around her ankles. Detectives say they believe the crime scene was staged to appear like a sexual assault.

The two-week trial of Kearney began last month in federal court in Baltimore. He and Ramirez had been married about one month before her death.

His defense attorneys have blamed Delgado for the killing, saying she plotted to have someone unknown kill Kearney’s wife.

“This is her chance to make her mark on the man who after 10 years had not been her No. 1,” said Whalen, his defense attorney. “She would have had her man and a baby as well.”

Whalen told jurors detectives never found evidence that Kearney took Delgado’s car to commit the murder in Maryland — no fingerprints or DNA.

“She planned it with someone else,” Whalen said. “Her story is a lie about Maliek Kearney.”

Delgado, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, has pleaded guilty to crossing state lines to commit domestic violence in a death. She could be sentenced to life in prison. She testified as a government witness on the third day of the trial, saying she supplied Kearney with her car and gun, then burned his clothes and dumped the revolver off a fishing pier in Florida. FBI divers found the gun.

Delgado testified that she and Kearney went to elaborate lengths to plan the killing. She told jurors she tracked her mileage to help Kearney determine how much gas he would need to drive from his home in South Carolina to Maryland. She bought two 5-gallon gas cans from Home Depot, she said, so he wouldn’t risk being seen at a gas station.

Delgado said she lent him her Nissan Altima, which was less conspicuous than his Jaguar. She stayed in his apartment with his cellphone. She said she sent two text messages from his phone while he was gone to establish an alibi.

Federal prosecutors presented the jury with evidence that they say backs up Delgado’s version of events. They showed the text messages in which he asks Delgado to bring him her revolver.

“That gun is so damn loud,” Kearney texted Delgado days before the killing.

Prosecutors say Delgado went as far as buying Kearney dinner for his drive to murder his wife: a spicy Italian sandwich from Subway.

Afterward, when he was questioned by police, Kearney waited 42 minutes before asking how his wife died, Clark told the jury.

Clark noted Ramirez had trained in jujitsu and mixed martial arts fighting, while Kearney earned top fitness scores in the Army.

“He was the only one who could overpower Karlyn,” Clark said.

The prosecutor also showed jurors text message after text message that revealed a tumultuous end to the couple’s marriage: threats, pleas, rants, confessions.

Ramirez had asked him for a divorce. She sought a protective order from the Army.

Kearney sent her more than 900 text message over two days the month before she died. Clark said Kearney had learned Ramirez had been unfaithful.

“I am just getting hulk man,” Kearney texted his wife.

Clark asked jurors to consider another grim message.

“Yes, baby. I would kill you and drink blood from your skull,” Kearney texted.

Whalen called it a joke, saying Ramirez texted back LOL and called him a “neanderthal.”

