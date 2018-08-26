What we know about Jacksonville gunman David Katz

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., have identified a Baltimore man as the perpetrator of a mass shooting Sunday during a video game tournament.

“The single suspect in this case is a white male,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference Sunday night. “We believe the suspect to be 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland.”

Katz is believed to have opened fire during a “Madden 19” qualifying tournament at a Chicago Pizza around 1:30 p.m. He killed two people and left 11 others wounded before killing himself.

Here’s what we know about Katz:

» No motive is known. The Los Angeles Times reported that Katz had lost the tournament before he began his rampage.

» Local FBI and ATF officials are assisting the Jacksonville sheriff’s office with the investigation. They remained on the scene at Katz’s home in South Baltimore into Sunday night.

» People in the online gaming community said Katz had played under the game tag “RavensChamp” and “Bread.”

» Katz had previously won several tournaments and boasted of his prowess in an interview posted to YouTube.

» Authorities say they’ve found Katz’s car, and that they have video of the incident.

» Katz is believed to have stayed in the Jacksonville area the night before the shooting, possibly at a hotel.

» He used at least one handgun to commit the shooting.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik