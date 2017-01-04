Judge to hear arguments in Maryland juvenile life-sentence lawsuit

A federal judge is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case dealing with Maryland's parole system for juveniles who were sentenced to life in prison.

The case was brought by the ACLU of Maryland last year. The organization sued Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials on behalf of the Maryland Restorative Justice Initiative, a prisoners' rights group, and three men who are serving life sentences for crimes committed as teens.

The lawsuit, which involves juveniles who were tried in the adult system, contends that the state's parole structure is unconstitutional because youths do not have a meaningful chance for release.

At the hearing in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the judge will hear arguments on the state's motion to dismiss the case.

Lawyers for the ACLU point to a series of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have found that life without parole for juveniles is unconstitutional except in rare cases.

State officials have argued in court filings that recent changes in Maryland have made the lawsuit moot. For instance, the state plans to hold hundreds of hearings in the coming year for inmates sentenced to life for crimes they committed as juveniles.

This story will be updated.

