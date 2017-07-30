Baltimore police investigating Curtis Bay homicide

Baltimore police say 24-year-old man was killed in Curtis Bay Sunday afternoon, marking the 204th homicide in the city this year.

Officers went to the 1600 block of Hazel Street at about 12:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. There, they found a man outside of Sooners Tavern suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Homicide detectives believe the victim and suspect had prior altercations.

The previous record for homicides in the city through July 31 was 201 in 1993, when the city had 100,000 more residents.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

