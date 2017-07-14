Pedestrian fatally struck by CSX train in Joppa Friday

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a CSX train in Harford County on Friday morning, a spokesman said.

The pedestrian was hit around 11:25 a.m. on train tracks near Joppa Farm Road and U.S. 40 in Joppa, said CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle.

The Harford County sheriff’s office is investigating the death. The agency did not release any additional information about Friday afternoon about the incident, including the identity of the victim.

The train was traveling from Selkirk, N.Y., to Chicago, and had two locomotives and 70 cars carrying a variety of freight, Doolittle said.

