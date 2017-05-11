Johns Hopkins investigating bomb threat called in before exams

The Johns Hopkins University has reopened buildings after classrooms being used for exams were evacuated due to a bomb threat called in to police Thursday morning.
An investigation into the threat concluded before 9:45 a.m. Thursday. "Nothing suspicious was found and the time frame indicated by the caller has passed," the university's statement said.
A caller indicated a lecture hall would be targeted, without specifying the exact location, the school said. ecurity at Johns Hopkins searched academic buildings where exams were planned. The school called the threat "non-specific" and "unverified." A school statement asked students to remain out of exam rooms until the investigation is completed.
Around 9:45 a.m., a statement from the university said all academic buildings had been checked.
Exams scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Homewood campus were backed up to 10 a.m., but 2 p.m. exams will begin on time, according to the university. All other university operations are on schedule, according to a statement.