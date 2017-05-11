Johns Hopkins investigating bomb threat called in before exams

The Johns Hopkins University has reopened buildings after classrooms being used for exams were evacuated due to a bomb threat called in to police Thursday morning.

An investigation into the threat concluded before 9:45 a.m. Thursday. "Nothing suspicious was found and the time frame indicated by the caller has passed," the university's statement said.

A caller indicated a lecture hall would be targeted, without specifying the exact location, the school said. ecurity at Johns Hopkins searched academic buildings where exams were planned. The school called the threat "non-specific" and "unverified." A school statement asked students to remain out of exam rooms until the investigation is completed.

Around 9:45 a.m., a statement from the university said all academic buildings had been checked.

Exams scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Homewood campus were backed up to 10 a.m., but 2 p.m. exams will begin on time, according to the university. All other university operations are on schedule, according to a statement.

Caption Rachel Palermo, Thomas Palermo's widow, and David Blumberg, chariman of the parole commission, speak after Heather Cook, the former bishop convicted in a fatal drunk-driving crash, was denied parole Tuesday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Rachel Palermo, Thomas Palermo's widow, and David Blumberg, chariman of the parole commission, speak after Heather Cook, the former bishop convicted in a fatal drunk-driving crash, was denied parole Tuesday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Caption Heather Cook, the former Episcopal bishop who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges in connection with a drunk-driving crash that killed a married father of two, will remain in prison after her request for early release was rejected Tuesday. Heather Cook, the former Episcopal bishop who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges in connection with a drunk-driving crash that killed a married father of two, will remain in prison after her request for early release was rejected Tuesday.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com