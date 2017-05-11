Hall of Famer Melvin Mora on becoming U.S. citizen: 'I finally did it'
Johns Hopkins investigating bomb threat called in before exams

Sean Welsh
The Johns Hopkins University has reopened buildings after classrooms being used for exams were evacuated due to a bomb threat called in to police Thursday morning.

An investigation into the threat concluded before 9:45 a.m. Thursday. "Nothing suspicious was found and the time frame indicated by the caller has passed," the university's statement said.

A caller indicated a lecture hall would be targeted, without specifying the exact location, the school said. ecurity at Johns Hopkins searched academic buildings where exams were planned. The school called the threat "non-specific" and "unverified." A school statement asked students to remain out of exam rooms until the investigation is completed.

Around 9:45 a.m., a statement from the university said all academic buildings had been checked.

Exams scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Homewood campus were backed up to 10 a.m., but 2 p.m. exams will begin on time, according to the university. All other university operations are on schedule, according to a statement.

