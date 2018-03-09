Hopkins university investigating report of sexual assault at frat house

A Johns Hopkins University student reported Friday that she was sexually assaulted at a fraternity house across the street from the Homewood campus a week ago, according to campus security officials.

The female student said she was sexually assaulted by a male student at the Alpha Delta Phi house in the 3200 block of North Charles Street in the early morning hours of March 3, according to campus security.

Officials said they know the identities of both students and are investigating the allegation.

A Hopkins spokeswoman declined to provide further details, saying in a statement that the university is committed to ensuring a safe environment and supporting victims of sexual assault.

“We respond rapidly to reports of sexual assault,” the statement said. “We work to investigate and resolve complaints promptly, fairly, equitably, impartially, and in compliance with the law.”

A message sent to the fraternity via its website was not returned Friday evening.

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella