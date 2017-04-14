A Baltimore man's inexplicable path from Quaker school to Army to Rikers Island cell

In retrospect, the message James Harris Jackson wrote to his parents in the 2007 Friends School yearbook seems particularly poignant.

"Mom & Dad," he wrote, "I will never be able to express how thankful I am for always having you guys there to support me no matter what."

But last week, a lawyer told a judge that David and Patricia Jackson are no longer going to pay for their son's defense as he faces murder, terrorism and hate crime charges in the death of a 66-year black man in New York.

Police say Jackson, 28, took a bus from Baltimore last month and spent days stalking black men. On March 20, shortly before midnight, police say, Jackson came upon Timothy Caughman picking through trash for recyclables on 9th Avenue in Manhattan. Police say Jackson stabbed Caughman multiple times with a 26-inch sword.

Jackson, who was raised in Towson and lived in Hampden, turned himself in to police just over 24 hours later. He pleaded not guilty last week.

"Mr. Jackson regarded the killing as practice prior to going to Times Square to kill additional black men," the detective who interviewed him said in charging documents. Jackson "was angered by black men mixing with white women," the detective said.

The claim became more shocking when it emerged that Jackson had graduated from Friends, the 233-year-old private school on North Charles Street that embraces the Quaker principles of non-violence and equality.

"The Friends school community has been shocked and deeply saddened by this news," Head of School Matt Micciche told The Sun. "First and foremost, of course, there is a deep sense of grief for Timothy Caughman and his friends and family."

After learning of Jackson's arrest, he alerted students' families and alumni. "We are a very close-knit community, and we felt it was important that they hear this terrible news from us."

Little is publicly known about Jackson, who went on to become a military analyst in the Army, that would begin to explain how he came to harbor racist sentiments — much less act on them.

While his family and friends have largely declined to comment, Jackson himself gave a jailhouse interview to a New York newspaper in which he said he had grown up in a liberal household but had his first racist thought at age 3 and rejected the Friends message of peace.

"I guess it's like anything — if something gets pushed on you too much, you reject it," Jackson told the Daily News.

He told the reporter he shared his views only with like-minded people online, in venues such as the Daily Stormer neo-Nazi website that is believed to have been frequented by Dylann Roof, the man convicted and sentenced to death for the racially motivated murders of nine parishioners at a black church in Charleston, S.C. in 2015.

The internet researcher credited with discovering Roof's website and manifesto said he has found Jackson's YouTube channel. The channel has no original content, but it subscribes to multiple white nationalist channels, and has liked racist videos with titles such as "Is It Time For Whites To Start Voicing Their Displeasure With Black On White Crimes?"

Jackson chose to travel to New York specifically because it is "the media capital of the world," District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in announcing the indictment against him.

Jackson grew up in Towson, the middle of three sons. His parents issued a brief statement in the aftermath of their son's arrest, extending condolences to Caughman's family, expressing horror and heartbreak and requesting privacy.

In the Daily News interview last month at Rikers Island jail, where Jackson is being held in protective custody, he described his family as being "as liberal as they come ... typical liberal Democrats."

He referred to a grandfather in Louisiana who was "very pro-integration" and had crosses burned on his lawn. His mother's father, the late Ernest Merklein Jr., was a member of the Caddo Parish school board who led efforts to integrate schools there, The Shreveport [La.] Times reported after Jackson's arrest.

Jackson attended the private Jemicy School in Owings Mills, which serves students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, and graduated from the middle school, a spokeswoman said.

A photo of James Harris Jackson from a 2007 Friends School yearbook.

He went on to Friends, where photos in the 2007 yearbook depict a grinning, towheaded youth. He sang bass with the concert chorale and played on the varsity golf team, according to the yearbook.

In a section predicting where the graduates would be 20 years hence, classmates imagined Jackson would be "directing his own show on the History Channel."

He captioned his senior picture with a quote from the Roman philosopher and statesman Seneca: "It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare; it is because we do not dare that they are difficult."

On his personal page, Jackson included several photos, including one of him as a young child digging in the sand on a beach and another with his family. The page includes quotes from Alexander Hamilton, John F. Kennedy and The Quran.

He tells his parents: "I love you guys more than you know."

Former classmates contacted by The Sun have declined to speak about Jackson. Micciche, the head at Friends, also would not speak specifically about him, but said "the terrible news" has reinforced the school's commitment to values of peace, diversity and equality.

Micciche quoted a note he received from an alumnus, who wrote: "I am confident that this person's actions can be used ... to highlight how truly antithetical they are to what Friends School stands for."

Micciche said the school would redouble its efforts to equip students "to fight against racism and violence, and to bring about a better world."

"Communicating those values to our students, and encouraging them to reflect on and practice them is a critical part of everyday life at our school," he said. "It always has been and it always will be."

Nearly all Friends graduates go on to college, Micciche said. Jackson joined the Army in 2009.

"It's not a path that a large number of our students follow," Micciche said. "But it's not at all unheard of."

Occasionally, he said, students will attend one of the military academies, or enlist after college.

The Army said Jackson was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in the Ozarks of Missouri from March to June of 2009. He then moved to Fort Huachuca in southeast Arizona, home of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and several technology commands.