Howard County man charged with involuntary manslaughter

A Howard County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a co-worker he struck over the summer died last week.
Byron Darnell Powers, 63, of Severn, has been released on $20,000 bond, Howard County Police said Tuesday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Police say that on July 15 Powers and a co-worker, Brian Keith Gordon, 47, of Upper Marlboro, got into an argument outside their place of employment in the 11000 block of Guilford Road in Annapolis Junction.
Powers struck Gordon with his hand once, police said. Gordon fell to the ground, hitting his head.
Gordon was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and later transferred to a long-term care facility, where he died last week, police said.