Howard County man charged with involuntary manslaughter

A Howard County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a co-worker he struck over the summer died last week.

Byron Darnell Powers, 63, of Severn, has been released on $20,000 bond, Howard County Police said Tuesday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police say that on July 15 Powers and a co-worker, Brian Keith Gordon, 47, of Upper Marlboro, got into an argument outside their place of employment in the 11000 block of Guilford Road in Annapolis Junction.

Powers struck Gordon with his hand once, police said. Gordon fell to the ground, hitting his head.

Gordon was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and later transferred to a long-term care facility, where he died last week, police said.

CAPTION Baltimore Police have arrested one of two suspects in the fatal shooting in Fells Point last month of Jim Forrester, a musician and employee at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, police said Friday. (Courtesy video, BPD) Baltimore Police have arrested one of two suspects in the fatal shooting in Fells Point last month of Jim Forrester, a musician and employee at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum, police said Friday. (Courtesy video, BPD) CAPTION In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say indicted state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business, before becoming an FBI cooperator and upending an investigation into someone who was paying bribes to push legislation. (Ulysses Muñoz, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) In a new court filing, federal prosecutors say indicted state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks confessed to taking cash payments in exchange for official business, before becoming an FBI cooperator and upending an investigation into someone who was paying bribes to push legislation. (Ulysses Muñoz, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video)

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz