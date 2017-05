Baltimore police pulled a decomposing body from waters next to the National Aquarium, creating a spectacle for a throng of Inner Harbor visitors Saturday evening.

Police had no information on the person's identity or the cause of death, Detective Nicole Monroe said.

The body, which was pulled from the water about 6:30 p.m., is being sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy, Monroe said.

