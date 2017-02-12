Inmate in Western Maryland suspected of killing a fellow prisoner

An inmate is suspected of killing a fellow prisoner Saturday night inside a Western Maryland prison, state police said.

Roger Largent, 69, of Clear Spring in Washington County, was found dead in a cell at Western Correction Institute in Cumberland, police said. An officer found Largent unresponsive at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

Another inmate is suspected of killing Largent and charges are pending, police said. They did not name the suspect.

Largent was serving 18 years for rape and was sentenced last May. Police did not say how he was killed. The Maryland Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

His death is at least the fourth killing in the state prison system since the fiscal year began in July, according to data from prison officials. Three people were killed last fiscal year, and one person was killed in the previous fiscal year.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.