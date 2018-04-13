Northeast Baltimore woman arrested for child abuse after death of infant, poisoned by enema

A Northeast Baltimore infant died in November after being poisoned during an enema, and police on Thursday arrested her babysitter for child abuse.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Plainfield Ave. in the Frankford neighborhood the morning of Nov. 18 because a 6-month-old Indira Henderson was not breathing. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it died.

Police said that Indira’s caregiver Latayia Hutchins had asked the baby’s mother for permission to give Indira an enema because she hadn’t had a bowel movement in four days.

Investigators found that she used a lubricant that contained Lidocaine, an anesthetic that is also used to treat irregular heartbeats. They said that immediately after Hutchins administered the enema, Indira started convulsing.

An autopsy showed the substance fatally poisoned the baby, police said.

Police charged 32-year-old Hutchins, also of the 5400 block of Plainfield Avenue, with first-degree child abuse. Hutchins did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

