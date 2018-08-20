Hopkins student reports indecent exposure incident in Charles Village

A female student at the Johns Hopkins University told police a man exposed himself and masturbated in front of her late Sunday while she was at a Charles Village apartment complex.

Campus security officials say they are investigating the incident. The student was with two males in a basement study room around 11:30 p.m. at the Marylander Apartments on St. Paul Street when a man walked toward them from a nearby table, exposed his genitals and masturbated, according to university security officials. The suspect fled the rear of the building onto Calvert Street as the group left the room.

Campus Safety and Security asks anyone with information to 410-516-7777. The suspect is described as a 5-feet-8-inch black male, around the age of 25 to 30, with a muscular build and dark complexion. He was wearing red shorts and blue T-shirt, officials said.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger