15-year-old critically wounded in Howard County shooting

Howard County police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded late Saturday afternoon in Elkridge.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to a call it the 6400 block of Greenfield Road, where they found the shooting victim and an uninjured 16-year-old male relative outside an apartment building.

The 15-year-old was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting might have been accidental and how the boys obtained a gun. No additional details were available.

