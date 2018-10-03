Slain woman is at least fourth body found in vacant house in Baltimore this year

Baltimore City police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found in a vacant house Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were investigating the 1300 block of N. Fulton Ave. in Sandtown-Winchester when they found the woman’s body with signs of trauma in a house.

It’s at least the fourth body to be found in a vacant house this year in Baltimore.

In August, 29-year-old Tiffany Jones was found by firefighters in a burned vacant house on Seventh Street. Police said she had been abducted after an argument.

In June, the body of 17-year-old Devon P. Ireland of Baltimore County was found in a vacant house on Washburn Avenue in Brooklyn.

In May, crews found a body while demolishing a vacant house in West Baltimore.

“It’s sad, but it’s the norm,” neighbor Nelson Johnson said at the time. He’d lost count of how many dead bodies get pulled out of vacants in his neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

