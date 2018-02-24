Man killed in shooting on N. Smallwood Street in West Baltimore

A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a house on N. Smallwood Street on Saturday afternoon, Baltimore police said.
Police were called to the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Street at about 4:30 p.m for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the man inside a house with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe the victim was involved in a dispute before he was shot. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Detectives continue to investigate.