News Maryland Crime

Man killed in shooting on N. Smallwood Street in West Baltimore

Andrea K. McDaniels
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a house on N. Smallwood Street on Saturday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

Police were called to the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Street at about 4:30 p.m for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the man inside a house with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the victim was involved in a dispute before he was shot. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ankwalker

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
48°