Unidentified man killed in East Baltimore

A man was fatally shot Friday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called at 8:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 600 block of Gutman Ave., near Loch Raven and 25th Street, police said. They found the man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

The man had not been identified as of late Friday night, police said.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app, or by text to 443-902-4824.

