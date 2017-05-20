Police investigating fatal stabbing on University of Maryland campus

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the University of Maryland, College Park campus early Saturday morning.

At about 3:05 a.m., the University of Maryland Police Department was notified of an assault with a knife on Regents Drive near Montgomery Hall. Officers responded and found a male victim on the sidewalk suffering from serious injuries, UMPD said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Prince George's County Police stopped a man on Regents Drive. Witnesses identified him as the man who assaulted the victim, UMPD said. He was taken into UMPD custody, and charges are pending.

UMPD's criminal investigations unit is investigating. Individuals with information regarding this incident are asked to contact police at 301-405-3555.