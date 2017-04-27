Man charged in Pikesville home invasion robbery

Baltimore County police have charged a man accused of committing a home invasion Wednesday morning and tying up a couple while he robbed their house.

Police said the suspect broke in through a window around 3:45 a.m. of the house in the 3300 block of Timberfield Lane in Pikesville. The couple, ages 70 and 68, were awoken by their dog.

Police arrested Timothy McCargo, 45, of Baltimore on Wednesday night and charged with home invasion, armed robbery and other counts. He was being held without bail Thursday in the Baltimore County detention center. He had no attorney listed in court records.

Police said McCargo stole cash, jewelry, credit cards, a phone, firearms, ammunition and a 20-pack of toilet paper, in addition to the couple's Chevrolet Equinox. He was tracked to his home in Reservoir Hill.

Police said all the couples' belongings have been recovered with the exception of one gun.

cwells@baltsun.com