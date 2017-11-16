Hogan: Maryland offering $100,000 reward for information on person who killed Baltimore homicide detective

The state of Maryland is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a Baltimore homicide detective, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Twitter Thursday evening.

This money is in addition to the $69,000 reward being offered by local authorities and the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

“My best hunch is more than one or two people know or suspect our killer was involved in this yesterday,” Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a Thursday news conference. “We’re asking those folks to do some soul searching and pick up the phone and give us a call.”

Det. Sean Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the city police force, was shot Wednesday afternoon while investigating another killing in the notoriously violent Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore.

The 43-year-old detective was a husband and father of five, who was described by other police as a dedicated officer. Suiter joined the city’s homicide unit in 2015.

“Everyone that worked with him loved him. Even when you were down he would smile with his mischievous smile and make everyone happy and feel at ease,” said Rick Willard, a retired officer who led a drug squad in the Western District of which Suiter was a member. “He is one of the best officers I ever worked with, and it breaks my heart.”

Suiter died just after noon Thursday at Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where officials say he was surrounded by his family.

Davis said police have encountered evidence suggesting the suspect was injured, but he did not elaborate. Police are searching emergency rooms and doctor’s offices for “anyone with an unexplained injury,” Davis said.

Hogan has also ordered the flags be flown at half-staff to honor Suiter.

