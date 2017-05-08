Escaped prisoner to remain in Howard County until doctor evaluation

The escaped prisoner who was recaptured by Howard County police last week will remain detained at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup in the near future, the Howard County State's Attorney said Monday.

David Watson was on the run for six days after slipping out of restraints at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, where he had been sent for a psychiatric evaluation. He is serving a sentence of more than 100 years in Delaware for attempted murder and was charged in Wicomico County for alleged attempted murder of police officers.

The State's Attorney's office said the agencies involved in Watson's case determined that it was best to keep Watson at the Howard County detention center until he is evaluated by a visiting doctor. Watson's bail review hearing last week was postponed for the competency evaluation.

Watson's bail review hearing was rescheduled to Friday.

cwells@baltsun.com