Man turns himself in for Columbia double stabbing that killed one on Christmas Day

A Baltimore County man turned himself into police on Wednesday for a Christmas Day stabbing in Columbia that left one man dead and another man injured.

Damien Gary Clark, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He turned himself in to Howard County Police headquarters in Ellicott City on Wednesday.

According to Howard County Police and charging documents, two people were stabbed multiple times in the Quick Stop Food Mart in the Trellis Center near Howard County General Hospital on Hickory Ridge Road at 9:40 p.m. on Christmas.

Both victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where one of the victims, 23-year-old James Fallin Jr., died. The other man, Warner Donnell Jackson, was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

According to charging documents, Clark encountered the two victims both outside and inside the store. Clark then initiated a fight with Jackson, and Fallin joined in, according to the documents.

During the fight, Clark pulled a knife from his pocket and began swinging it at Jackson and Fallin. The two men retreated outside.

Jackson had been stabbed once in the upper back, while Fallin was stabbed twice in the chest, according to charging documents.

Police don’t think the men knew each other before the incident.

The next day, police released a video from the store showing the suspect and a woman entering and walking around in the store.

An attorney representing Clark contacted police on Wednesday and arranged for Clark to turn himself in. The woman with him in the video has not been charged.

Police searched Clark’s home and found the clothes that the suspect in the video was wearing, according to charging documents.

The attorney was not named in charging documents or online court records.

Clark is being held without bail, according to online court records.

