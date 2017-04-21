Prisoner walks out of Howard County hospital, police say

A 52-year-old inmate at a minimum security jail walked away from Howard County General Hospital Thursday night, according to Howard County police.

Timothy David Powers was receiving treatment at the hospital — located in the 5700 block of Cedar Lane in Columbia — when he walked out at about 8 p.m., police said.

A warrant has been issued for Powers arrest, police said. Police searched the area around the hospital, and past addresses associated with Powers — who was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information may call 911.