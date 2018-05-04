Howard County police shoot robbery suspect who leads officers on chase through Ellicott City neighborhood

Howard County police shot and injured a man they said robbed a CVS and was later arrested after a chase through an Ellicott City neighborhood early Friday.

Police said Jarkell Champion, 20, and Titus Kittrell, 18, both of Washington, D.C., are suspected of stealing Oxycontin, Percocet and cash around 3 a.m. from a CVS store in the 6400 block of Old Waterloo Road in Elkridge.

Officers located their vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the car attempted to drive off, police. The car struck a curb, and the two suspects, the only occupants, jumped out, police said.

Police say an officer saw Champion “display a weapon toward police,” prompting the officer to shoot Champion in the leg. Police said Champion then ran through a nearby neighborhood was arrested about half an hour later. He was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.

Police continue to search for a weapon, which they believe Champion might have discarded as he fled.

Kittrell also attempted to flee but was arrested, police said.

Snowden River Parkway at Route 100 in Ellicott City remained close Friday morning while police investigated.

Champion and Kittrell are both expected to go through the booking process at the Howard County Detention Center today.

