Howard County police shoot suspect driving car in Clarksville

A suspect is in critical but stable condition at a Maryland hospital after being shot by a Howard County police officer Friday morning.

Howard County police said an officer was nearly struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect that was wanted. The officer shot the suspect. The officer was not injured, police said.

The incident took place in the 7200 block of Fawn Crossing Drive in Clarksville, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident, as well as the time of the incident and the identities of the suspect and officer were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.