Man arrested in pharmacy robberies in Baltimore and Howard counties

An Ellicott City man who had been arrested recently in Baltimore County in connection with a pharmacy robbery was charged in Howard County in connection with pharmacy robberies there, police said Wednesday.

Timothy Smallwood is being held without bail in Baltimore County in connection with a pharmacy robbery in Reisterstown in March. Howard County authorities believe he is responsible for robbing a pharmacy in Woodbine twice, in February and April.

Court records for Smallwood were not available online and it could not be determined if he had a lawyer. Police said the 48-year-old is charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, assault and use of a firearm in a felony.

