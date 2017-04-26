Ray Lewis putting 28-acre Reisterstown home on the market for $2.95 million
Man arrested in pharmacy robberies in Baltimore and Howard counties

Carrie Wells
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

An Ellicott City man who had been arrested recently in Baltimore County in connection with a pharmacy robbery was charged in Howard County in connection with pharmacy robberies there, police said Wednesday.

Timothy Smallwood is being held without bail in Baltimore County in connection with a pharmacy robbery in Reisterstown in March. Howard County authorities believe he is responsible for robbing a pharmacy in Woodbine twice, in February and April.

Court records for Smallwood were not available online and it could not be determined if he had a lawyer. Police said the 48-year-old is charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, assault and use of a firearm in a felony.

