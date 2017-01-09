Howard County identifies officers from incident in which suspect was shot and killed

Howard County police identified on Monday three officers who responded to a domestic incident in which the suspect was fatally shot by police.

A woman called 911 on Saturday morning reporting her estranged husband was at her home in the 6300 block of Woodland Forest Drive and that she had a protective order against him. Police said the woman was screaming for help as the man broke into her house.

The man, identified as William Tucker Mathis, 41, assaulted, strangled and injured officers who responded to the house, police said. He was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and her children at home at the time were not injured.

The officers involved were officer first class Matthew Shiplett, a 3-year veteran; officer Jacob Lorentson, a 1-year veteran; and officer first class Joel Henderson, a 16-year veteran. Shiplett and Lorentson were treated at Howard County General Hospital and later released. Shiplett was the officer who fired his weapon, police said.

The officers are on standard administrative leave. They could not be reached for comment.

