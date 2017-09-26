Laurel man convicted in murder of parents

A 31-year-old Laurel man was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday in the deaths of his parents, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Craig Dennis White will be back in court on Wednesday while a jury determines whether he is criminally responsible for the double homicide.

Police went to the Whites’ homes on Sep. 1, 2016, after a caller reported that Glenn and Linda White, along with their son Craig, had failed to appear at a meeting. At the family’s home in the 9500 block of Queens Guard Court, police found Glenn White stabbed in a bedroom, while Linda White was found in the basement with blunt force trauma.

Craig White was arrested several hours later.

The state’s attorney’s office said the jury deliberated for two hours before returning guilty verdicts.

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun