Teen shot in Laurel incident dies; Howard County police arrest two

A 14-year-old who was shot over the weekend in Laurel has died, and Howard County police said Monday they have arrested two other teens in the incident and expect them to be charged with murder.

Xavier Cole Young, 14, of Odenton, was shot Saturday evening. County police were called to the 9000 block of N. Laurel Road just after 11 p.m. and found him with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died Monday, according to police.

Police said they have arrested Luis Gerardo Ordonez, 19, and a 16-year-old, both of Laurel, and expect them to be charged as adults with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Both were originally charged with attempted murder.

Police said they believe Young, Ordonez and the other teen — along with a few other teenagers — were involved in coordinating a drug deal. Police said they believe that when the parties met, there was an altercation and one shot was fired from a car window, striking Young. The suspects fled in a black sedan, police said.

Ordonez and the 16-year-old were located by police on Harvest View Court in Ellicott City on Monday morning in a black Nissan Altima, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Police said officers found a handgun inside the car.

Both are being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond. No additional information on teh case was immediately available in online records.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.