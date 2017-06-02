Laurel man, 57, convicted of sexually assaulting intoxicated college student he kidnapped from downtown Baltimore

A Howard County jury convicted a 57-year-old Laurel man Friday of kidnapping and sex offenses for a 2016 incident in which he took an intoxicated Loyola University graduate to his apartment from Power Plant Live.

Edward Witherspoon of the 8600 block of Eastern Morning Run faces up to 70 years in prison, prosecutors said. He was also convicted of second-degree last month in a separate trial in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman he picked up in Fells Point, prosecutors said.

At the trial that concluded Friday, prosecutors said a 20-year-old freshman student began a birthday celebration with vodka shots before heading to downtown Baltimore. She became separated from her dormitory roommates and blacked out, prosecutors said.

She awoke in Witherspoon's bed, and testified that he was performing oral sex on her. He drove her back to her dormitory the next morning, where security cameras recorded her arrival, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Witherspoon testified in his defense, saying the victim was intoxicated, falling down in the street, and that he offered her a ride after a licensed cabdriver refused to transport her back to Loyola.

Jurors took one hour to convict Witherspoon of kidnapping, second- and third-degree sex offenses, and second-degree assault. He is being held without bail and will be sentenced in September.

Prosecutors said Witherspoon went on trial last month on charges related to the 2015 attack. Jurors deadlocked on rape and sex offenses charges, but convicted Witherspoon of second-degree assault. He faces an additional 10 years in prison in that case.

