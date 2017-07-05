Owings Mills man charged in double homicide pleads guilty in assault case

A Owings Mills man charged in the killing of his ex-wife and her boyfriend pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a separate assault case involving the ex-wife.

Dominick D. Hursey, 43, pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge related to an incident involving his ex-wife, Chinika Hursey, at an Ellicott City car dealership on Baltimore National Pike on February 25, according to the Howard County State's Attorney's Office.

Chinika Hursey, 36, and Steven Scott Campbell, 36, were found dead inside a home in the 4000 block of Bald Eagle Court in Randallstown on April 3. Hursey was charged with the killings in May.

An attorney listed for Hursey in the murder case did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon. The State's Attorney's Office said Hursey admitted to assaulting his ex-wife but denied choking her. The couple were married, then divorced, then dated again before ending the relationship last fall, prosecutors said.

In the assault case, police said Dominick Hursey grabbed his ex-wife by the throat and pushed her up against a car. Chinika Hursey then obtained a protective order against her ex-husband.

Hursey was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation. He is being held without bond awaiting trial for the double homicide.

