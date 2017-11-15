Woman climbs through Columbia McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, money

Call her the Howard County Hamburglar.

A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into the drive-thru window of a Columbia McDonald’s around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Police did not say how much food or cash was stolen, but the surveillance video showed her taking the drink and a large cardboard box. According to the timestamp on the video, she spent about half an hour in the McDonalds.

The video was edited to remove sections of time.

The suspect, who wore a long-sleeved black shirt and gray sweatpants, pulled the back of her shirt over her head to hide her face during the heist, but not before the surveillance camera got a clear shot of her face. The shirt over her head appeared to give her some trouble, as she struggled to re-open the window and dropped the box before getting it onto the window sill.

After placing the box of items on the window, the woman disappears from view and video jumps ahead about two minutes. At that point, someone from outside the restaurant removes the box from the open window and the video concludes.

Police did not say if anyone else was involved, and it’s not clear that the restaurant was open at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the criminal mastermind in the video is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or send a tip to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

