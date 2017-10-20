Maryland Girl Scouts volunteer charged with possessing, distributing child porn

Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a Girl Scouts troop leader with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police said Stacy Mizrahi, 45, of Ellicott City, had a computer with multiple images and video files of child pornography, and have charged him with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Police said Mizrahi works as a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. He is the leader of Troop #715, along with two women. Police do not have information at this time that any crimes have been committed involving the children enrolled with the organization.

A Girl Scouts spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

The state police computer crimes unit found an IP address associated with Mizrahi’s address. Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and served the warrant Thursday morning. He was taken to Howard County Central Booking Center and later posted bond and was released, according to court records.

He did not have an attorney listed and no one answered at a phone number listed for him.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call the MDS-Kids hotline at 800-637-5437. Callers may remain anonymous

CAPTION Baltimore Police audio from a police shooting at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore early Monday morning. (Audio provided by Broadcastify) Baltimore Police audio from a police shooting at a 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore early Monday morning. (Audio provided by Broadcastify) CAPTION Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video)

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5