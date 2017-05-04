Howard County police say escaped prisoner roamed at least a mile from Jessup facility before capture

After a six day search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, escaped prisoner David M. Watson II was found not far from the Jessup hospital parking lot where he shed handcuffs, leg shackles and a waist chain.

Watson, 28, a maximum security inmate, was located around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, hiding in an 18-to-20-inch drainage pipe in the woods off Dorsey Run Road just a few hundred yards from where he was spotted earlier that morning.

On Thursday, Howard County police held a news conference to release additional details about the escape and the effort to find the prisoner. They said search teams learned Watson traveled at least a mile in various directions over the course of his time on the run, based upon footprints and trails tracked by bloodhounds.

He suffered minor scrapes and injuries during his time in the woods, police said. He told police Wednesday night he had been moving back-and-forth throughout the six-day span, eating from trash cans and drinking from puddles, officials said.

Police believe he used multiple drainage pipes in the area to hide, and broke into a building that stored clothing and hard hats, stealing the items he was seen wearing Wednesday. He was not wearing the vest and helmet when captured, police said.

After being arrested Wednesday night, he was taken to central booking in Howard County and charged with escape and assault, police said. After plans are finalized Thursday, he will be transferred to a maximum-security facility in Delaware.

Watson had run away Friday from the parking lot of the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center while in the custody of Wicomico County Detention Center guards, who were transporting him to the Perkins center for a psychiatric evaluation.

He was found without restraints, which police said he removed while in the van. Police said they do not believe Watson planned the escape in advance or had assistance from others.

Howard County police canvassed the Jessup area on Friday and Saturday and handed out fliers to local businesses, using heat-seeking helicopters to search for him but had been unable to locate him.

Police had returned to the area Wednesday morning after receiving a tip of a man wearing a hard hat and a safety vest in the 8200 block of Dorsey Run Road. The man ran away when he was spotted. The employee called 911.

All day, Bloodhounds, K9 units, tactical teams and law enforcement officers scoured the area. Police found materials inside a small concrete drainage tunnel near Wednesday's sighting, as well as shoe prints, but not Watson.

About an hour before his capture, the department announced on Twitter that there was still no update.

Then, at about 9:40 p.m., tactical officers were rechecking the area using night vision equipment. The officers found Watson lying down inside the 18-inch pipe, about a few hundred yards from the sighting Wednesday morning.

Police said he surrendered to officers and was taken into custody in good condition.

Watson was serving a 106-year sentence in Delaware, where he was convicted of attempted murder after shooting into a police officer's home in 2012. He was transported last week to Perkins, Maryland's maximum-security mental hospital, so he could be evaluated before possible prosecution for similar alleged incidents in Maryland.

A Wicomico County judge ruled in 2014 that Watson was not mentally competent to stand trial on charges he had fired into the homes of police officers in Maryland.

