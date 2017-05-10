Howard prosecutors drop charges against escaped prisoner

Prosecutors in Howard County on Wednesday dropped charges against David Watson, the escaped prisoner who was recaptured last week.

T. Wayne Kirwan, a spokesman for the Howard County State's Attorney's Office, said Watson was scheduled for a court hearing on Friday on charges of escape and second-degree assault. But he was also scheduled for another court hearing on Friday in Wicomico County for a charge of escape related to the same incident.

Prosecutors decided it was the "best use of judicial resources" to drop the charges and let the process play out in Wicomico County, Kirwan said.

"I think all parties decided it was best to pursue that there," Kirwan said.

Watson was on the run for six days after escaping custody at the Clifton T. Perkins Center in Jessup. He is serving a 106-year sentence in Delaware for attempted murder and was being taken to the Perkins center for a psychiatric evaluation.

cwells@baltsun.com