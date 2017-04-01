Virginia man faces charges after police said he tried to hit two officers with his car

A Virginia man faces charges after he allegedly tried to hit two officers with his car in Elkridge early Saturday, Howard County police said.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the Royal Farms store in the 8200 block of Lark Brown Road where they found Thomas Howard Barr, 26, of Culpeper, Va., who appeared to be unconscious in a parked black Jeep, the department said in a statement.

After trying to speak to Barr, the officers broke open a window to get into the locked SUV in order to provide any medical assistance, the department said.

Barr woke up, "became combative" and drove out of the parking lot to Deep Run mobile home park on Pirch Way, striking several parking cars before coming to a dead end, police said.

They walked up to the Jeep but police said Barr "accelerated directly at them," and the officers fired at the vehicle but did not hit Barr, the statement said. The officers were not injured.

Barr drove a short distance before getting out of the SUV and fleeing on foot.

Police said he was found around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, walking in the area of Marie Curie Drive and Lark Brown Road in Elkridge. He was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center for injuries suffered when he struck other vehicles while trying to run from the officers.

Police said Barr will be charged with two counts of attempted murder on officers, two counts of assault, fleeing and eluding police, driving on a suspended/revoked license, hit and run, and destruction of property. The department said he is also wanted on an active warrant from another jurisdiction for a hit and run.

Police said they also found syringes in the Jeep during a search.

Barr did not have an attorney listed in online court records, but he has a history of driving related offenses. Records show he was involved in an accident causing injury on March 20 in the 500 block of N. Monroe St. in Baltimore. He was cited with negligent and reckless driving.

Barr was also previously charged in Montgomery County for negligent driving of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person. He was found guilty in June and charged a $200 fine, court records show.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5