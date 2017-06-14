Two men stabbed in Laurel

Two men were stabbed, with one in critical condition Wednesday night in Laurel, Howard County police said.

The confrontation happened around 7 p.m. in the 10100 block of Washington Boulevard. Police said the two men approached a car with a baseball bat. The driver came out, stabbed both men, then fled, police said.

Police said they didn't know more about what led to the confrontation or if the people involved were known to each other.

One victim, a 31-year-old man from Laurel, was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition. The other victim, a 39-year-old man from Georgia, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

