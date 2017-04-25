Four Baltimore juveniles arrested in Ellicott City dirt bike theft

Four Baltimore juveniles were arrested and charged with stealing dirt bikes from an Ellicott City dealership, an occurrence the owner says has become "almost an epidemic," with three dealers reporting five break-ins in the past 10 days.

The four suspects — three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old — were arrested following the incident about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Ellicott City Motorsports in the 3200 block of Bethany Lane, Howard County police said. They were charged as juveniles, and their names were not released by police.

The suspects were seen taking dirt bikes and loading them into a stolen van, which broke down as they tried to speed off, police said. They ran before being arrested, police said. Detectives are investigating whether the suspects were involved in an April 14 burglary at the same business.

"It's getting really old," said Mike Johnston, owner of Ellicott City Motorsports. "They're all making it down to Baltimore to be ridden on city streets."

In total, some 150 dirt bikes have been stolen from his and other nearby dealers in the last year or two, he said.

Johnston criticized the criminal justice system, saying minors are released back to their parents and guardians without stricter punishments to deter them from doing it again.

"It doesn't seem important enough," he said. "Because these people are underage, the court system seems to be kicking it out."

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6