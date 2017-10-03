Howard County jury finds already-convicted murderer criminally responsible in death of his parents

After three hours of deliberating, a Howard County jury on Monday found Craig Dennis White — whom the jurors had already convicted last week in his parents’ killing — criminally responsible for the September 2016 double homicide, prosecutors said.

White, 31, had received a rare contested criminal responsibility hearing following the guilty verdicts. A public defender representing him had argued during the trial that he had a history of mental illness, and that he had been suffering from bipolar disorder and had a psychotic episode at the time of the murders.

The public defender could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning.

Police found Glenn and Linda White dead in their home in the 9500 block of Queens Guard Court on Sep. 1, 2016, after a caller reported that they and Craig had not appeared at a meeting. Glenn White was found stabbed in a bedroom, while Linda White was found in a basement bedroom with signs of blunt force trauma.

Craig White was tracked by cellphone and arrested several hours later at a fast food restaurant in Columbia.

White testified during his criminal responsibility hearing Friday, but Howard County Circuit Court Judge William V. Tucker found him to be in contempt of court and had him removed from the courtroom for disrupting the trial, prosecutors said.

He returned to the courtroom for closing arguments and the verdict, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued White had faked mental illness, and the jury returned the verdict finding him criminally responsible Monday afternoon.

White’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

