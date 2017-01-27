Police: Three charged with robbing man they followed home from casino

Howard County police have charged three people with robbing a Columbia man after they followed him home from Maryland Live Casino Jan. 11.

Hayman Rajab Abdulrahman, 23, of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore, Sangar Kamal Majed, 27, of Searles Road in Dundalk, and Khalil Mohammadi, 22, of N. Clinton Street in Baltimore were charged this week with armed robbery, robbery, theft, and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said. Abdulrahman and Mohammadi are also charged with the use of a firearm in a felony.

At about 12:46 a.m., police were called to the 6300 block of Bright Plume Court in Columbia after the victim said that as he was getting out of his car, he was approached by a group who displayed a gun and threatened him. The robbers stole cash and his keys before fleeing, police said. No one was injured, police said.

Police said Abdulrahman, Majed and Mohammadi were seen following the victim inside the casino as he cashed out and to the parking area, before following him home.

All three are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, police said.