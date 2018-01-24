Woman in Columbia mall carousel fight video convicted of assault, cleared of robbery, theft

A 23-year-old woman who was caught on video fighting with the owner of a carousel at The Mall in Columbia last summer was convicted Wednesday of assault, but cleared of other charges, Howard County prosecutors announced.

After a two-day trial, in which the video of the Aug. 5 incident was played as evidence, a jury found Ahleyah Marie Rockwell, of the 8900 block of Skyrock Court, guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, prosecutors said. She was found not guilty on charges of robbery, theft and another count of assault.

No phone number is listed for Rockwell, who is free on $20,000 bond, and a public defender representing her did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

A carousel employee testified Wednesday that she saw Rockwell reach into the ticket booth and grab cash from the cash register about 4 p.m., and the 69-year-old carousel owner testified that Rockwell grabbed her by the hair, threw her on the ground and bit her hand, prosecutors said. Another customer, who recorded the incident, also testified.

Rockwell, testifying in her own defense, told jurors that the carousel owner assaulted her, and the ensuing struggle was self-defense. She denied biting the woman, prosecutors said.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge William V. Tucker has scheduled a March 23 sentencing date, as well as a pre-sentence investigation, prosecutors said.

