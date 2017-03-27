Howard County police seeking owner of dog 'left for dead'

Howard County police are trying to identify the owner of a puppy who was "left for dead" in a plastic storage container in Columbia.

A neighbor on Braeburn Road called 911 on March 25 to report finding the emaciated puppy in storage container in a grassy area. Someone had drilled holes into the lid of the container. The person who reported the contained said she hadn't seen it earlier in the day.

Animal control officers took the dog to an emergency clinic. The 10-week old brindle pit bull was extremely malnourished, had open wounds and missing fur, and was covered in urine and feces, police said.

A shelter has received requests to adopt the dog, nicknamed "Eddy" and police say he is recovering well.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call Animal Control at 410-313-2780 or email animalcontrol@howardcountymd.gov.

