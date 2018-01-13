Police search for a fisherman who may have fallen through ice at Patapsco Valley State Park

Maryland Natural Resources police continued searching Saturday for a fisherman who may have fallen through ice at Patapsco Valley State Park, a department spokeswoman said.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, visitors taking pictures at the park saw a hole in the ice on the Patapsco River below Daniels Dam, along with a boot and a tackle box nearby, Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said. One of the visitors told police the items hadn’t been there two hours before.

Thomson said officers searched near the dam but have been unable to locate the fisherman whose supplies was left on the ice.

Ice near the dam was 4 inches thick on Friday, Thomson said. But because of warmer temperatures, the ice was melted by Saturday. The large volume of water that was coming over the dam, and the swiftness of the current, made it too dangerous for officers to search the water Saturday, she said.

No cars were left unattended at the park, and officers have checked with other jurisdictions but haven’t found any missing-person reports, she said. Officers and park rangers continued to search the banks Saturday, Thomson said.

The department is asking any fisherman who might have fallen through the ice and gotten themselves out, or family of a fisherman who did not return home Friday, to call 410-260-8888.

