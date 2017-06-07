Advocacy group seeks hate crime charges in alleged Harford road rage incident

Moments after 19-year-old Dawar Aamir parked his car, he said he heard a loud bang. Then, an older white man – the same man who Aamir said he almost crashed into on his drive to work – yanked open Aamir's door.

Aamir said the man hit him in the face, knocking off his glasses. As Aamir felt around the ground for his now-cracked glasses, he recalls the man screaming at him to get out of the country.

"I wouldn't wish this pain and humiliation on my worst enemies," said Aamir, who was wearing new glasses at a Wednesday news conference.

The nation's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy group is seeking hate crime charges against the Harford County man accused of assaulting Aamir in February.

Harford County State's Attorney Joseph Cassilly said he does not view the incident as a hate crime.

"It's a road rage incident where the victim and defendant happen to be of different ethnic backgrounds," he said. "It's not like the guy just picked the guy out of a crowd and walked up to him for no reason."

Charles Valle Jr., 60, was charged on March 6 with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, both misdemeanor charges, according to Maryland court documents. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for a stronger response.

"The physical, emotional, and psychological toll of such attacks must not be ignored or trivialized," said CAIR Maryland outreach manager Zainab Chaudry. "We urge prosecutors to hold this alleged attacker accountable and to send a message to the public that hate crimes will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

In the first quarter of 2017, CAIR received 851 reports of potential incidents across the country that "contained an identifiable element of anti-Muslim bias," according a May update.

This comes after a spike in these kinds of alleged bias incidents – a more than 55 percent increase – from 2015 to 2016, according to CAIR.

"It speaks to the normalization of anti-Muslim bigotry in this country," Chaudry said. "We have a president who ran a campaign off of throwing Muslims under the bus."

Aamir's case is the latest of alleged bias incidents in Harford County, which overwhelmingly supported President Trump on Election Day.

Last week, police said two men driving a pickup truck flying the Confederate flag shouted racial epithets at a 20-year-old African American man from Pennsylvania. Maryland State police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

And in December, police stopped and questioned an Indian-American woman walking through her Bel Air neighborhood, sparking concerns from the community about racial profiling and discrimination.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched a hate speech hotline following the election, warning that the state of Maryland is "not immune" to these issues.

Raees Khan, executive director of the Greater Baltimore Muslim Council, said his community is fearful. A hate crime charge in Aamir's case, he said, would help put people at ease.

The current political climate exacerbates the need for Aamir's case to be considered a hate crime, said CAIR attorney Gadeir Abbas.

"It's important for all parts of the government to do what can be done to tamp down this rising tide of bigotry," Abbas said. "It sends a message that this type of bigoted violence is not going to be tolerated in Harford County."