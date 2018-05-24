Attorneys for teen accused of killing Baltimore County officer call for release of body camera footage

The attorneys for one of the teenagers charged with killing Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio called for the public release of body camera footage from the incident, saying their client was in “survival mode” when he ran over the officer.

At a press conference in their downtown office, Warren Brown and J. Wyndal Gordon, two prominent Baltimore attorneys representing 16-year-old Dawnta Harris, said Thursday morning the footage would help answer questions surrounding Caprio’s death — and ultimately help Harris’ case.

"I think it will put a lot of misconceptions to rest," Brown said.

Harris was charged with first-degree murder after he hit Caprio with a Jeep Wrangler Monday afternoon in Perry Hall, police said. He was one of four teens charged in her death.

Gordon said he wants to know why there was such "aggression" from Caprio during what "amounted to a traffic stop." Gordon said Harris couldn’t see where he was going when he "ducked" as Caprio fired her gun, and he hit the gas.

"If someone's got bullets whizzing by your head, you're in survival mode,” Gordon said. “This was an accident."

Tanika Wilson, Harris' mother, said before his first arrest in December, Harris was a typical teenager. But after a series of arrests, she asked the juvenile system to detain him instead of releasing him on home detention because “it was a cycle.”

When Harris went missing from his house arrest, she said she went door-to-door looking for him.

She broke down crying during the news conference, saying she sees his mugshot everywhere now.

"If they would have kept him, we wouldn't be here," Wilson said.

