'Multiple victims' in Harford County shooting, sheriff's office says

Multiple people were shot in Harford County on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Authorities said a shooting occurred in the area of Spesutia and Perryman roads in Perryman outside of Aberdeen. Deputies responded at 9:09 a.m.

The situation is still fluid, the sheriff’s office said. Officials are urging the people to avoid the area.

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “closely monitoring” the situation. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” he tweeted.

Church Creek Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown.

This article will be updated.

