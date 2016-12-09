Harford man charged in alleged road rage incident

State police say a Harford County man was arrested and charged Thursday after it was reported he pointed a handgun at another vehicle at the intersection of South Tollgate Gate Road and MD Route 24 yesterday morning.

Bradley R. Krueger, 23, of Abingdon, was charged with first- and second-degree and reckless endangerment. He was taken before a court commissioner and released on his own recognizance.

Police said that at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police received a call from a person traveling southbound on I-95 who said they had been a victim of a road rage incident. The person said that while stopped at the intersection of South Tollgate and Route 24, a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled up and the driver of that vehicle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him. The victim told police he sped off from the intersection and was followed by the driver of the Trailblazer.

The victim told police both vehicles exited onto southbound I-95 and the driver of the Trailblazer threw something out of his vehicle, striking the victim's car. They then separated and the victim called police.

Police said that a short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the alleged suspect pulled into a Royal Farms Store on Pulaski Highway in Middle River and troopers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect without incident.

Police said a search of Krueger's vehicle revealed a black BB gun.