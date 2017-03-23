Family of Hampden man charged in N.Y. fatal stabbing express shock, extend condolences

The family of a Hampden man who is charged with fatally stabbing a black man in Manhattan, in what police called a racially motivated attack, condemned the killing in a statement on Thursday.

"Our family is shocked, horrified, and heartbroken by this tragedy. We extend our prayers and condolences to the family of Timothy Caughman," the family of James Harris Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson, 28, was raised in Towson, graduated from the Friends School of Baltimore in 2007, and most recently, rented a brick rowhome just two blocks south of the Avenue.

Authorities said Jackson had taken a bus to New York to target black men when he encountered Caughman, who was collecting bottles from trash cans and stabbed him in his chest and back with a 26-inch sword.

He was arraigned on a charge of murder as a hate crime Thursday in a Manhattan criminal court. He is being held without bail and did not enter a plea.

"His intent was to kill as many black men here in New York as he could," prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said. "The defendant was motivated purely by hatred."

Illuzzi said the charges could be upgraded because the killing was an act "most likely of terrorism."

Jackson's lawyer suggested that his client might be suffering from mental illness.

"What we're going to do is take a few minutes, let the dust settle and figure out what the facts are," defense attorney Sam Talkin said outside court. "If the facts are anything near what the allegations are, then we're going to address the obvious psychological issues that are present in this case." Jackson said nothing in court.

Jackson told police he had harbored hatred toward black men for at least 10 years, authorities said.

NYPD video in recent homicide The New York City Police Department released surveillance video in the fatal stabbing. James Harris Jackson, 28, of Hampden turned himself in at a Times Square police station early Wednesday in the case, police said. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video in the fatal stabbing. James Harris Jackson, 28, of Hampden turned himself in at a Times Square police station early Wednesday in the case, police said. See more videos

Jackson's family declined to comment beyond the statement. No one answered at his parents' Towson duplex home, which had a peace sign wreath and a small American flag in the planter on the front porch. Several cars were parked outside the home where the blinds were pulled tight. An unmarked Chevy sedan with New York City Police Department plates sat outside the home.

Jackson was a 2007 graduate of the Friends School of Baltimore, a private Quaker school founded on principles of tolerance and peace.

Head of School Matt Micciche said the school community is "shocked and saddened by the news of this horrific attack. Our school – and the Religious Society of Friends – has a long history of commitment to diversity, racial equality, social justice, and non-violence."

Jackson served in the Army from 2009 to August 2012 and worked as a military intelligence analyst, the Army said. Deployed in Afghanistan from December 2010 to November 2011, he earned several medals and attained the rank of specialist.

The circumstances of his discharge are unclear; the Army cites privacy laws that prevent releasing such details.

After serving in the army, Jackson briefly rented an apartment on Read Street in Mount Vernon but left town before paying off about $5,000 he had wracked up in unpaid rent, said Marcus Dagan, the landlord.

"He left the apartment in a disgusting state," Dagan said. "It was filthy. He has some kind of weird stuff, like war movies."

Dagan said Jackson told him he was ex-military, and was studying to become a lawyer. He said he kept to himself.

"No signs of anything close to what he's committed. He was just weird," Dagan said.

He said Jackson moved out in 2015. Most recently, he had been living in Hampden, where residents are holding a vigil Saturday to honor Caughman.

"The purpose of the event is for white Hampden (and Hampden-adjacent) residents to stand up for our neighbors and visitors of color to let them know they are loved and welcome in Hampden," according to a Facebook post for the event.

Jackson had been living in a rowhouse on West 35th Street, near Elm Avenue. No one answered at the door or at the neighboring homes on Thursday.

A Baltimore police officer sat in a marked vehicle, along with several TV stations were parked outside the home Thursday morning.

A Baltimore police department spokesman said a uniformed officer had been posted outside the home at the request of the New York Police Department to hold the residence for a search warrant.

Jackson did not have any criminal history listed in Maryland online court records.

Ryan Lenz, senior investigative reporter for Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, said since the presidential election, "we saw an incredible rise in bias incidents."

He said Caughman's killing is the "most extreme" example where a particular ideology has been legitimized.

The ideologies always lead to violence, he said. "It's not a question of if but when," he said.

While the SPLC had no record of Jackson being linked to any hate group, Lenz said the Internet has allowed people from all backgrounds to engage in extremest acts.

It's "proven to be incredibly powerful," allowing individuals to easily access and become inspired by the rhetoric "and no one will know," Lenz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

