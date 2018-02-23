2 students charged with making false threats at Edgewood High School

Two Edgewood High School students were charged Friday after they wrote a false threatening message in an attempt to have school canceled, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the students wrote a threatening message on a the top of a clasroom desk at the school and circulated an image of the message digitally. A student reported the message to officials, prompting an investigation by the school resource officer, police said.

Police identified two students who they said were responsible for the message, and determined that they did not have the “means, intent, or interest to carry out the threat,” and that threat was an attempt to have school canceled.

Alexis Robinson, 18, of Edgewood, and Shyanne Evans, 18, of Abingdon, were charged as adults with the threat of mass violence, conspiracy threat of mass violence, and disturbing school operations, police said. Neither Robinson nor Evans had an attorney listed in online court records.

“I applaud the student who came forward and reported this threat directly to the school administration and School Resource Officer,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said in a statement. “We encourage all residents of Harford County to, if you see something, say something, and the student did the right thing by immediately coming forward. We also want this investigation to serve as a message to youth in Harford County.”

The Edgewood incident was one of several unfounded threats reported by Baltimore-area school districts recently. The incidents come after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14. Harford County schools and police have also dealt with at least three possible threats to three other schools.

Also on Friday, Baltimore County Police were investigating a threat made of a possible shooting at Lansdowne High School, which police said was unsubstantiated.

Gahler said such threats are taken seriously, and warned that those who never intend to commit violence can still be charged with making such threats.

“School shootings, like the recent one in Parkland, Florida, are tragic events, and should not be used in an attempt to leverage a prank in order to disrupt school operations,” he said.

