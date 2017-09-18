Man stabbed Sunday night in Harford County

A man was stabbed Sunday evening in the Aberdeen area, police in Harford County said.

The stabbing took place around 8:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of Churchville Road, near Stepney Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the Chick-fil-A at the intersection of MD 22 and Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen.

From there, the man was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, and a person of interest is in custody, the department said.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Sun columnist Dan Rodricks went on a ride-along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. On the trip, they discuss the roots of Baltimore's gun violence, the city's staggering homicide rate and Davis' initiative to train more police cadets. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Sun columnist Dan Rodricks went on a ride-along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. On the trip, they discuss the roots of Baltimore's gun violence, the city's staggering homicide rate and Davis' initiative to train more police cadets. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION A Baltimore County teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a minor over the course of two months, police said. A Baltimore County teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a minor over the course of two months, police said.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/seanjwelsh