Man stabbed Sunday night in Harford County

A man was stabbed Sunday evening in the Aberdeen area, police in Harford County said.
The stabbing took place around 8:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of Churchville Road, near Stepney Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the Chick-fil-A at the intersection of MD 22 and Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen.
From there, the man was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.
The sheriff’s office is investigating, and a person of interest is in custody, the department said.
This story will be updated.